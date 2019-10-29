Take the pledge to vote

Eight Killed, Two Injured After Underground Construction Site Collapses in China

State broadcaster CCTV said the 10 people were trapped in the rubble when the collapse occurred Monday afternoon in Guizhou province's Guiyang city.

Associated Press

Updated:October 29, 2019, 7:06 PM IST
Representative image.

Beijing: An underground car park that was under construction in southwest China collapsed, killing eight people and injuring two others, official media said Tuesday.

State broadcaster CCTV said the 10 people were trapped in the rubble when the collapse occurred Monday afternoon in Guizhou province's Guiyang city.

Three other workers were able to escape, and another was immediately rescued. Rescuers extricated the 10 trapped workers in the early hours of Tuesday, it said.

Separately, a mine roof in southern Guangxi's Zhuang Autonomous Region collapsed Monday evening, killing two people and trapping nine others, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

The accident occurred in a 3.7-kilometer (2.3-mile) -deep shaft at an ore field in Daping Village. High temperatures and poor air quality inside the mine have made rescue work for the trapped miners more difficult, Xinhua said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
