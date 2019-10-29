Eight Killed, Two Injured After Underground Construction Site Collapses in China
State broadcaster CCTV said the 10 people were trapped in the rubble when the collapse occurred Monday afternoon in Guizhou province's Guiyang city.
Representative image.
Beijing: An underground car park that was under construction in southwest China collapsed, killing eight people and injuring two others, official media said Tuesday.
Three other workers were able to escape, and another was immediately rescued. Rescuers extricated the 10 trapped workers in the early hours of Tuesday, it said.
Separately, a mine roof in southern Guangxi's Zhuang Autonomous Region collapsed Monday evening, killing two people and trapping nine others, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.
The accident occurred in a 3.7-kilometer (2.3-mile) -deep shaft at an ore field in Daping Village. High temperatures and poor air quality inside the mine have made rescue work for the trapped miners more difficult, Xinhua said.
