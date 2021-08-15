CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » World » Eight People Killed, Dozens Injured in Bus Accident in Hungary: Police
1-MIN READ

Eight People Killed, Dozens Injured in Bus Accident in Hungary: Police

Eight people were killed and dozens injured when a passenger bus crashed into a motorway bridge some 70 kilometres (40 miles) southwest of Budapest early Sunday, Hungarian police said.

Two people were seriously injured and 46 suffered minor injuries in the crash, which occurred at 4:55 am (0255 GMT), police said in a statement on their website.

The exact cause of the crash was not yet known and no details were currently available regarding the age or identity of the victims.

In a major road accident in 2003, 33 people died when a train and a bus carrying German tourists collided in Siofok, a popular holiday resort on the shores of Lake Balaton.

first published:August 15, 2021, 13:05 IST