Eight-year-old Killed, 3 Others Injured in Shooting Near School in St Louis

Police Chief John Hayden said the girl, identified by police as Jurnee Thompson, and her family had attended a football exhibition about a block away at Soldan High School.

Associated Press

Updated:August 25, 2019, 7:43 AM IST
Eight-year-old Killed, 3 Others Injured in Shooting Near School in St Louis
Representative image. Photo: Reuters
St Louis: Police say an 8-year-old girl has been killed and three others injured in a shooting near a high school in St Louis. The St Louis Post-Dispatch reports the shooting happened about 8 pm on Friday outside Harold's Chop Suey restaurant in the city's Academy neighbourhood.

Police Chief John Hayden said the girl, identified by police as Jurnee Thompson, and her family had attended a football exhibition about a block away at Soldan High School. Hayden says fights broke out at the event, and police tried to clear the area when shots rang out.

Police say the injured included two 16-year-old boys and 64-year-old woman. Hayden says "two or three" of the people who were shot were related. Hayden said several people were detained for questioning.

