English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Einstein 'Puzzle' Solved as Missing Handwritten Page Emerges
There are also letters that Einstein, born in Germany in 1879, wrote to collaborators which deal with a range of scientific and personal issues, including one to his son, Hans Albert.
Part of a collection of 110 manuscript pages written by Albert Einstein that were unveiled by Israel's Hebrew University are seen on display at the university in Jerusalem on March 6, 2019. (Reuters Image)
Loading...
Jerusalem: An Albert Einstein "puzzle" has been solved thanks to a missing page of manuscript emerging in a collection of his writings acquired by Jerusalem's Hebrew University, officials announced on Wednesday.
The handwritten page, part of an appendix to a 1930 paper on the Nobel winner's efforts towards a unified field theory, was discovered among the 110-page trove the university's Albert Einstein archives received some two weeks ago.
Most of the documents constitute handwritten mathematical calculations behind Einstein's scientific writings in the late 1940s.
There are also letters that Einstein, born in Germany in 1879, wrote to collaborators which deal with a range of scientific and personal issues, including one to his son, Hans Albert.
The 1935 letter to his son expresses concern about the rise of the Nazi party in Germany.
Nearly all the documents had been known to researchers and available in the form of copies — "sometimes better copies, sometimes very poor copies", said Hanoch Gutfreund, scientific advisor to the university's Einstein archives.
Gutfreund, a physics professor and former president of the university, said the eight-page appendix of the 1930 unified theory paper had never been published, though researchers had copies of it.
"But in the copies we had, one page was missing, and that was a problem. That was a puzzle," Gutfreund told AFP.
"And to our surprise, to our delight, that page is now here. It came with the new material," he said.
Hebrew University said: "This article was one of many in Einstein's attempts to unify the forces of nature into one, single theory and he devoted the last 30 years of his life to this effort."
The collection, acquired through a donation from the Crown-Goodman foundation in Chicago, was bought from Gary Berger, a North Carolina doctor who had a private collection of Einstein writings.
Gutfreund refused to divulge the sum paid for the 110 papers.
Einstein was one of a founding father of the Hebrew University and served as a non-resident governor of the Jerusalem institution.
When the German-born physicist died in 1955, he bequeathed the university his archives, with curator Roni Grosz saying its 82,000 items make it the world's most extensive collection of Einstein documents.
The handwritten page, part of an appendix to a 1930 paper on the Nobel winner's efforts towards a unified field theory, was discovered among the 110-page trove the university's Albert Einstein archives received some two weeks ago.
Most of the documents constitute handwritten mathematical calculations behind Einstein's scientific writings in the late 1940s.
There are also letters that Einstein, born in Germany in 1879, wrote to collaborators which deal with a range of scientific and personal issues, including one to his son, Hans Albert.
The 1935 letter to his son expresses concern about the rise of the Nazi party in Germany.
Nearly all the documents had been known to researchers and available in the form of copies — "sometimes better copies, sometimes very poor copies", said Hanoch Gutfreund, scientific advisor to the university's Einstein archives.
Gutfreund, a physics professor and former president of the university, said the eight-page appendix of the 1930 unified theory paper had never been published, though researchers had copies of it.
"But in the copies we had, one page was missing, and that was a problem. That was a puzzle," Gutfreund told AFP.
"And to our surprise, to our delight, that page is now here. It came with the new material," he said.
Hebrew University said: "This article was one of many in Einstein's attempts to unify the forces of nature into one, single theory and he devoted the last 30 years of his life to this effort."
The collection, acquired through a donation from the Crown-Goodman foundation in Chicago, was bought from Gary Berger, a North Carolina doctor who had a private collection of Einstein writings.
Gutfreund refused to divulge the sum paid for the 110 papers.
Einstein was one of a founding father of the Hebrew University and served as a non-resident governor of the Jerusalem institution.
When the German-born physicist died in 1955, he bequeathed the university his archives, with curator Roni Grosz saying its 82,000 items make it the world's most extensive collection of Einstein documents.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War of Words: What Govt And Opposition Said on IAF Airstrike in Balakot
-
Monday 04 March , 2019
Maha Shivratri | Muslims And Kashmiri Pandits Are Restoring 80-Year-Old Temple
-
Tuesday 05 March , 2019
India-Pakistan Train Runs Again As Tension Eases: Samjhauta Express Resumes Service
-
Saturday 02 March , 2019
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
War of Words: What Govt And Opposition Said on IAF Airstrike in Balakot
Monday 04 March , 2019 Maha Shivratri | Muslims And Kashmiri Pandits Are Restoring 80-Year-Old Temple
Tuesday 05 March , 2019 India-Pakistan Train Runs Again As Tension Eases: Samjhauta Express Resumes Service
Saturday 02 March , 2019 'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
Friday 01 March , 2019 People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
Live TV
Recommended For You
- News18 Explains: What is GSP And How Will Its Withdrawal Impact India-US Trade?
- Twinkle Khanna's Warning to Akshay Kumar For Setting Himself on Fire Will Leave You in Splits
- Here's How Kylie Jenner Built Her Billion Dollar Enterprise Brick by Brick
- Jailbirds: Opium-Addicted Parrots are Robbing Poppy Farms in Madhya Pradesh
- How to Become a 'Self-Made' Billionaire: A Page Out of Kylie Jenner's Notebook
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results