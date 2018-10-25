GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Elderly Woman Fed Faeces Over Cattle Dispute in Nepal

Reshma Rai, 60, who has suffered injuries in her eye and other parts of the body in the assault, had complained to the accused that their stray cattle ate the crops in her field, police said.

PTI

Updated:October 25, 2018, 9:46 PM IST
(Representative Image: Reuters)
Kathmandu: An elderly woman has been admitted to hospital after she was allegedly forced-fed faeces by three persons following a dispute over cattle in Nepal's eastern Udayapur district, police said on Thursday.

Reshma Rai, 60, who has suffered injuries in her eye and other parts of the body in the assault, had complained to the accused that their stray cattle ate the crops in her field, Inspector Lalan Prasad Rautkurmi said.

The three persons have been arrested for the inhuman treatment and assault, he said.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
