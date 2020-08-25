WORLD

1-MIN READ

Eldest Son Of Brazil's President Tests Positive For COVID-19

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 25, 2020, 10:48 PM IST
BRASILIA: Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, the eldest son of president Jair Bolsonaro, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a statement by Flavio’s spokesman.

Flavio has no symptoms of COVID-19 and is at home, it said, adding he has started taking chloroquine and azithromycin as part of a treatment against the virus.

President Bolsonaro is a big supporter of chloroquine, a drug used to treat malaria, despite the lack of solid evidence it works against the disease.

Bolsonaro himself caught the virus earlier, as well as his wife Michelle Bolsonaro and his youngest son, Jair Renan.

  • First Published: August 25, 2020, 10:48 PM IST
