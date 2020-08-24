Election 2020, Political Conventions, ADVISORY

The Republican National Convention will run from Monday, Aug. 24, through Thursday, Aug. 27. Republicans will begin their first days proceedings in Charlotte, North Carolina, where delegates will vote to renominate President Trump. The presidents son, Donald Trump, Jr., is among the featured speakers Monday night. Melania Trump will speak Tuesday night from the White House Rose Garden. Vice President Mike Pence will address the RNC Wednesday from Baltimores Fort McHenry. President Trump plans to give his formal acceptance speech from the White House South Lawn on Thursday. Details and timings of the key speeches, along with other RNC events, have not yet been released.

The AP plans the following coverage. For up-to-the minute information on APs coverage, visit Coverage Plan. Find the AP’s latest coverage in our Election 2020 hub. All times are Eastern.

SUNDAY, AUG 23

ELECTION 2020-RNC-TRUMP PROMISES: Behind the drama, chaos and tumult of the Trump era, the president has fulfilled a wide range of policy promises from the 2016 campaign. By Jill Colvin. SENT: 1200 words, photos.

ELECTION 2020-RNC: The Republican National Convention is aiming to recast the story of Donald Trumps presidency over its four nights of events this coming week. Trump campaign officials involved with the planning process tell The Associated Press that the theme of the convention is Honoring the Great American Story and will feature speakers drawn from everyday life as well as cable news and the White House. SENT: 1,280 words, photos.

MONDAY, AUG 24

ELECTION 2020-RNC-REPUBLICANS: Republicans open their convention at a crossroads moment. By Steve Peoples. UPCOMING: 800 words by 1 a.m.

ELECTION 2020-RNC: Setup story for this weeks Republican National Convention. Updated throughout the day as Republicans gather in Charlotte, NC on the first day of the RNC to renominate President Trump. By Jill Colvin. UPCOMING 800 words, photos by 1 a.m.

ELECTION 2020-RNC-WHAT TO WATCH: What to watch on the first day of the RNC. Following morning proceedings in Charlotte, NC, the opening nights featured speakers include South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley and presidential son Donald Trump, Jr. By Michelle Price. UPCOMING: 800 words by 1 a.m.

ELECTION 2020-RNC-THE LATEST: Latest developments in the Republican National Convention. Will be updated throughout the day and evening.

ELECTION 2020-RNC-TAKEAWAYS: Key takeaways from the first day of Republican National Convention. By Zeke Miller and Jonathan Lemire. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos, by 10:00 p.m.

ELECTION 2020-RNC-FACT CHECK: Fact check of the speeches during the Republican National Convention.

TUESDAY, AUG 25

ELECTION 2020-RNC: Running coverage of the RNC. By Jill Colvin, Steve Peoples, Darlene Superville. UPCOMING: 950 words, photos, 1 a.m. Will be updated throughout the day and evening.

ELECTION 2020-RNC-WHAT TO WATCH: What to watch on the second day of the RNC. Featured speakers include Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Trump children Eric and Tiffany Trump. Melania Trump is expected to speak from a newly renovated White House Rose Garden. Timing has not been announced. By Michelle Price. UPCOMING: 800 words by 1 a.m.

ELECTION 2020-RNC-MELANIA TRUMP: Profile of Trumps tenure as first lady. By Darlene Superville. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos by 1 a.m. Will be updated with her speech.

ELECTION 2020-RNC-GOP FUTURE: Mike Pence and his fellow Republicans are focusing on Trumps reelection. But theyre also angling to be the partys next leader in a post-Trump world. By Jill Colvin and Aamer Madhani. UPCOMING 850 words, photos by 1 a.m.

ELECTION 2020-RNC-NOEM: When South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem gets a share of the Republican National Convention spotlight on Wednesday, shes likely to spotlight her hands-off approach to the coronavirus pandemic. Noems management of the virus meshes nicely with the views of President Donald Trump, whom she has carefully cultivated, and a casual look suggests it has worked. But the reality is more complicated. By Stephen Groves. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 11 a.m.

ELECTION 2020-RNC-THE LATEST: Latest developments in the Republican National Convention. Will be updated throughout the day and evening.

ELECTION 2020-RNC-TAKEAWAYS: Key takeaways from the first day of Republican National Convention. By Zeke Miller and Jonathan Lemire. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos, by 10:00 p.m.

ELECTION 2020-RNC-FACT CHECK: Fact check of the speeches during the Republican National Convention.

WEDNESDAY, AUG 26

ELECTION 2020-RNC: Running coverage of the RNC. By Steve Peoples, Darlene Superville and Zeke Miller. UPCOMING 900 words, photos, by 1 a.m. Will be updated throughout the day and evening.

ELECTION 2020-RNC-WHAT TO WATCH: What to watch on the third day of the RNC. Speakers include South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, former acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell, and presidential daughter-in-law Lara Trump. Vice President Mike Pence will deliver the keynote Wednesday from Baltimores Fort McHenry.

ELECTION 2020-RNC-PENCE: Mike Pence was always an unlikely partner for Donald Trump. But he has stayed by the presidents side through every controversy. By Laurie Kellman and Zeke Miller. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos by 1 a.m.

ELECTION 2020-RNC-WATCHING CONVENTION: A look at how voters around the country are watching the Republican National Convention. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos by 1 a.m

ELECTION 2020-RNC-THE LATEST: Latest developments in the Republican National Convention. Will be updated throughout the day and evening.

ELECTION 2020-RNC-TAKEAWAYS: Key takeaways from the first day of Republican National Convention. By Steve Peoples and Jonathan Lemire. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos, by 10:00 p.m.

ELECTION 2020-RNC-FACT CHECK: Fact check of the speeches during the Republican National Convention.

THURSDAY, AUG 27

ELECTION 2020-RNC: Running coverage of the RNC. By Zeke Miller and Jonathan Lemire. UPCOMING: 950 words, photos by 1 a.m.. Will be updated throughout the day and evening.

ELECTION 2020-RNC-WHAT TO WATCH: What to watch on the final day of the RNC. Featured speakers include Alice Johnson, the criminal justice advocate whose sentence on drug crimes was commuted by Trump at the urging of celebrity Kim Kardashian, Trumps personal attorney, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, and Republican congressional leaders Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California. President Trump will close out the convention in an address from the White House South Lawn. By Michelle Price. UPCOMING: 850 words by 1 a.m.

ELECTION 2020-RNC-TRUMP: One of the most important addresses President Trump is going to give. By Jonathan Lemire. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos by 1 a.m.

ELECTION 2020-RNC-THE LATEST: Latest developments in the Republican National Convention. Will be updated throughout the day and evening.

ELECTION 2020-RNC-TAKEAWAYS: Key takeaways from the first day of Republican National Convention. By Jill Colvin and Zeke Miller. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos, by 10:00 p.m.

ELECTION 2020-RNC-FACT CHECK: Fact check of the speeches during the Republican National Convention.

FRIDAY, AUG 28

ELECTION 2020-RNC: Wrap coverage of the Republican National Convention. UPCOMING 1000 words, photos by 2 a.m.

ELECTION 2020-RNC-ANALYSIS: Analysis of the Republican National Convention. By Julie Pace. UPCOMING 1000 words, photos by 2 a..m.

VIDEO:

AP Video plans live coverage of the RNC speakers each day of the convention from 9-11 p.m. Broadcast and online edits of each days proceedings, as well as daily live and taped analysis, are planned.

MONDAY, AUG 24

ELECTION 2020-RNC: What can we expect from the RNC program this week. Broadcast and online edits will move 1 a.m.

ELECTION 2020-RNC-ANALYSIS: Live AP analysis of this weeks Republican National Convention at 9:30 a.m., followed by broadcast and online edits.

PHOTO:

For the RNC, AP photos will provide extensive coverage all week, including President Trumps renomination in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Monday, Melania Trumps appearance from the White House Rose Garden Tuesday, Vice President Pences speech on Wednesday and President Trumps speech at the White House Thursday.

INTERACTIVES/GRAPHICS:

An embeddable table showing notable RNC convention speakers is available.

