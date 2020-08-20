Election 2020, Political Conventions, ADVISORY

The Democratic National Convention holds its fourth and final night Thursday, capped off with Joe Biden giving his acceptance speech for the partys presidential nomination from Wilmington, Delaware.

The theme for Thursday night is Americas Promise and will feature speeches by other Democrats who also sought the White House this year, including New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang and billionaire Michael Bloomberg. The convention program runs 9-11 p.m. ET. Timings for the speakers have not yet been released.

Both parties have dramatically altered their conventions because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Democrats cancelled in-person events that were scheduled to be held in Milwaukee, shifting to a virtual convention. Republicans plan to hold their first days proceedings on Monday in Charlotte, North Carolina, where delegates will vote to renominate President Trump. The president plans to give his formal acceptance speech from the White House on Thursday. Melania Trump will speak Tuesday from the White House Rose Garden. Other details and timing for the RNC have not yet been released.

THURSDAY, AUG 20

ELECTION 2020-DNC-BIDEN: When Joe Biden steps to the podium Thursday night as the Democratic Partys presidential nominee, he will offer himself to a wounded, meandering nation as balm and as a bridge. By Bill Barrow. SENT: 1200 words, photos. Will be updated with Bidens speech.

ELECTION 2020-DNC-VALERIE BIDEN OWENS-Q&A: For the better part of a half-century Valerie Biden Owens cultivated the political career of her brother, Joe Biden. She managed 36 years of Senate campaigns and two unsuccessful presidential bids for her brother. In an interview with The Associated Press, Biden Owens says her brother is the exact opposite of his Republican opponent, President Donald Trump. By Bill Barrow. SENT: 900 words, photos.

ELECTION 2020-DNC-WHAT TO WATCH: What to watch during the final day of the Democratic National Convention. Key speakers include: presidential nominee Joe Biden and members of the Biden family, Sen. Cory Booker, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms,. Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang and Michael Bloomberg. By Michelle Price. SENT: 700 words, photos.

ELECTION 2020-DNC-COONS-FAITH SPEECH: Chris Coons is cut from the same cloth as Joe Biden in many ways: He occupies the same Senate seat from Delaware that Biden held for 36 years, is a Democrat known for seeking bipartisan collaboration where possible and is open about his faiths influence on his life. By Elana Schor. SENT: 845 words, photos.

ELECTION 2020 -DNC- HARRIS: Kamala Harris has made history as the first Black woman to accept a spot on a major partys presidential ticket. In her acceptance speech Wednesday, the California senator mixed her polish as a former prosecutor with deeply personal tales of her upbringing to argue that she and Joe Biden can rejuvenate a country ravaged by a pandemic and deeply divided by partisan bitterness. By Will Weissert, Kat Stafford, Alexandra Jaffe. SENT:1000 words, photos.

ELECTION 2020-DNC -OBAMA: Former President Barack Obama painted a unsparing portrait of American democracy on the brink if President Donald Trump wins in November. Obama warned in a scathing, and at times emotional, address Wednesday that his successor is both unfit for office and apathetic about the nations founding principles. His comments during the Democratic convention amounted to a damning assessment of his successor, intended to jolt Democrats into rallying around Joe Biden and doing whatever it takes to vote. By Julie Pace. SENT: 1100 words, photos.

ELECTION 2020-DNC-TRUMP: On Joe Bidens big day, President Donald Trump is planning to show up in his rivals old backyard. Trump is set to hold an event just outside the former vice presidents birthplace in Scranton, Pennsylvania, mere hours before Biden formally accepts the Democratic nomination for president. By Jonathan Lemire. SENT: 810 words. Will be updated with Trumps 3 p.m. ET Pennsylvania event.

ELECTION 2020 -DNC -WATCHING THE DNC: The national conventions are typically loud, boisterous and chaotic with thousands of people crammed shoulder-to-shoulder. In the coronavirus era, such gatherings are out of the question, so the Democrats are gathered virtually this week. Millions of people are still watching at home, on Zoom watch parties, even from cars and SUVs at drive-in movie-like viewing stations. By Jim Salter, Stephen Groves and Kathleen Ronayne. SENT: 875 words, photos.

ELECTION 2020-DNC: Running coverage of the Democratic National Convention. By Steve Peoples, Alexandra Jaffe, Michelle Price. SENT 1200 words. Will be updated throughout the day and evening.

ELECTION 2020-DNC-THE LATEST: Latest developments in the Democratic National Convention. Will be updated throughout the day and evening.

ELECTION 2020-DNC-TAKEAWAYS: Key takeaways from the final day of Democratic National Convention. By Nicholas Riccardi and Bill Barrow. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos, by 10:00 p.m.

FRIDAY, AUG 21

ELECTION 2020-DNC: Wrap coverage of the Democratic National Convention and a look ahead to next weeks Republican National Convention. By Steve Peoples. UPCOMING: 1000 words, photos, by 2 a.m.

ELECTION 2020-DNC-ANALYSIS: Analysis of the Democratic National Convention. By Julie Pace. UPCOMING: 1000 words, photos, video by 3 a.m.

SATURDAY, AUG 22

ELECTION 2020 – RNC – TRUMP PROFILE: Profile of Donald Trump ahead of next weeks Republican National Convention with an emphasis on some of the big moments that have defined his presidency. By Jonathan Lemire and Aamer Madhani.

SUNDAY, AUG 23

ELECTION 2020 – RNC – TRUMP PROMISES: Behind the drama, chaos and tumult of the Trump era, the president has fulfilled a wide range of policy promises from the 2016 campaign. By Jill Colvin.

MONDAY, AUG 24

ELECTION 2020 -RNC-REPUBLICANS: Republicans open their convention at a crossroads moment. By Steve Peoples. UPCOMING: 900 words by 1 a.m.

ELECTION 2020 -RNC – WHAT TO WATCH: What to watch on the first day of the RNC. By Michelle Price. UPCOMING: 850 words by 1 a.m.

ELECTION 2020 -RNC: Running coverage of the RNC, focusing on proceedings in Charlotte, NC, where Republicans plan to renominate President Trump. Will be updated throughout the day and evening.

ELECTION 2020-BIDEN PROFILE: Joe Bidens journey to accepting the Democratic presidential nomination is grounded in cycles of loss and the practice of recovery. He lost his wife and daughter in a car accident in 1972, survived a pair of brain aneurysms and in 2015, lost his son Beau to brain cancer. A senator from Delaware for 36 years, Biden also lost two presidential campaigns. But he also became known for making connections at difficult times – and for getting up. Bidens life story, his allies believe, fit this moment of crisis in America as he runs against President Donald Trump. By Laurie Kellman. SENT SATURDAY: 2,600 words, photos, video. A 990-word version also in available.

ELECTION 2020-HARRIS PROFILE: Kamala Harris path toward the second-highest office in the United States has tracked the nations struggle for racial equality. The start-and-stop progress and sometimes messy debate have shaped her life, from an upbringing by immigrant parents, a childhood among the civil rights activists, a career at the helm of a flawed criminal justice system and her rapid ascent to the top of Democratic politics. She knows the power of tough questioning and a viral moment, and the weight of her role as a voice for women of color. By Kathleen Ronayne and Maryclaire Dale. SENT SUNDAY: 2,310 words, photos. A 980-word version also is available.

ELECTION 2020-DNC-JILL BIDEN: Jill Biden is a prankster. The wife of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden once sneaked into a close aides birthday party dressed as catering staff and surprised him with a drink. She has dressed up as the Grinch to toy with colleagues during Christmas. Friends say Jill Bidens sense of humor has helped her husband navigate decades in public life that have been marked by achievements, defeats and considerable personal loss. As she prepares to speak Tuesday at the Democratic National Convention, those who have worked closely with Jill Biden say her warmth will appeal to Americans confronting tough times of their own. By Alexandra Jaffe. SENT: 1200 words, photos. Updated with Jill Bidens speech, and a new 800 word version moved early Wednesday.

AP Video plans live coverage of the DNC speakers Thursday from 9-11 p.m. Broadcast and online edits of each days proceedings, as well as daily live and taped analysis, are planned.

THURSDAY, AUG 20

ELECTION 2020- DNC: AP video will provide live coverage and broadcast and online edits of the DNC’s prime time speeches, including Joe Biden’s acceptance speech from Wilmington, Delaware.

ELECTION 2020 DNC ANALYSIS: AP Video will provide live and edited post-convention analysis, touching on the key moments and speeches. Expected by 11 p.m.

FRIDAY, AUG 21

ELECTION 2020 -RNC-PREVIEW: AP Video will look ahead to next weeks Republican National Convention. Expected by 1 a.m.

AP will move photos Thursday, including frame grabs of the key speakers. AP also has photographers in Milwaukee and in Wilmington, Delaware, where Joe Biden will give his acceptance speech. For the RNC, AP photos will provide extensive coverage all week, including President Trumps renomination in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Monday, Melania Trumps appearance from the White House Rose Garden Tuesday, Vice President Pences speech on Wednesday and President Trumps speech at the White House Thursday.

An embeddable table showing notable DNC convention speakers is available.

