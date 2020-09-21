Election 2020 Today: Fighting Over Supreme Court And Suburbs

Heres whats happening Monday in Election 2020, 43 days until Election Day:

ON THE TRAIL: President Donald Trump visits Ohio.

HOW TO VOTE: APs state-by-state interactive has details on how to vote in this election.

TODAYS TOP STORIES:

GINSBURG AND 2020: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden hammered President Donald Trump and leading Senate Republicans for trying to rush a replacement for the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, as pressure mounted on senators to support or oppose a quick vote to fill the seat. Ginsburg’s passing upended a campaign that had, until then, focused on Trumps handling of the coronavirus pandemic, the nations economic collapse and racial unrest that has stoked protests across U.S. cities.

2020 DEALS ANOTHER BLOW: Almost immediately after Ginsburg’s death was announced Friday, Republicans and Democrats were staking their positions on what happens next and collecting lots of campaign donations for the struggle ahead. President Donald Trump says hell put forward a nominee this week and push the Senate to move fast on his choice.

TRUMP COURT FACT CHECK: Seeking to justify a confirmation vote before the Nov. 3 election, Trump asserted that many high court nominations were made in an election year and in all cases, they went forward. Thats not true. In 2016, President Barack Obamas pick to replace Justice Antonin Scalia languished for months because Senate Republicans insisted it wait until after the election.

THE SUBURBS: Ohio may not be the presidential bellwether it has been. But it could be a useful barometer. Republican strategists say Trump has lost support in suburbs across the state he carried in 2016, prompting debate among Republicans about whether his rural outreach can offset the continued decline in metro areas. And while it would take a deep suburban dive for Trump to lose the state he carried by 8 percentage points four years ago, the effect of similar declines in states he won by much smaller margins could be more devastating to Trumps reelection.

THEY SAID IT:

ICYMI:

Biden to focus on health care in Supreme Court debate

Georgias Fulton County works to avoid another vote debacle

Democrats face quandary on vaccine support as election nears