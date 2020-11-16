Election Results a Clear Repudiation of Trump's Xenophobia, Says Congressman Ro Khanna

US President-elect Joe Biden winning in the popular votes and flipping five states as well is not only a big win for America but also a clear repudiation of the incumbent President Donald Trump’s xenophobia, according to an influential Indian-American Congressman.

Ro Khanna, 44, who was this month elected for the third consecutive term to represent the 17th Congressional District of California, that comprises Silicon Valley, in the US House of Representatives exuded confidence that the administration of President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is going to be a big success.

It is a big win for America, and the Democrats, Khanna told PTI in an interview. Flipping five states against the incumbent president is an achievement, he said, adding that Biden has received more popular votes than those received by former president Barack Obama in 2008.

Biden has received 78.6 million in popular votes against Republican Trump’s 73.1 million. Obama in 2008 had 69 million popular votes.

According to the latest count of the electoral college votes coming from all the 50 states, Biden has 306 of the 538 electoral college votes, which is well above the halfway mark of 270.

Trump, who has 232 electoral college votes, has challenged the election results in various states including Pennsylvania, Nevada, Michigan, Georgia and Arizona. He had demanded a recount in Wisconsin.

Biden flipped five states, including Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

"It (election results) was a clear repudiation of Trump's xenophobia against vision for a multiracial, multi-ethnic America and for policies to help the working class and middle class American,” Khanna said.