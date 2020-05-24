WORLD

Elizabeth Warren Will Host High-dollar Fundraiser for Joe Biden's US Presidential Campaign

File photo of US senator Elizabeth Warren. (Image: Reuters)

The lawmaker from Massachusetts frequently accused other candidates of kowtowing to rich donors and “selling access to their time for money.”

  • Reuters WASHINGTON
  • Last Updated: May 24, 2020, 10:41 AM IST
Democratic US Senator Elizabeth Warren has agreed to host a high-dollar fundraising event for Joe Biden's presidential campaign, the New York Times reported on Saturday, citing three people familiar with the plans.

Warren will host the online event on June 15, reported the Times, saying the three spoke on condition of anonymity.

The senator's promise to abstain from private fundraising events - or even phone calls with wealthy contributors - was a key feature of her own campaign to become the Democratic Party's nominee to challenge Republican President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election.

The lawmaker from Massachusetts frequently accused other candidates of kowtowing to rich donors and “selling access to their time for money.”

Warren was one of the last in the previously wide field of Democratic candidates to drop out of the race before Biden became the party's presumptive nominee.

A spokesman for Biden declined to comment. A spokeswoman for Warren did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Saturday night.


