1-min read

Elon Musk Apologises for Calling British Thai Cave Rescuer 'Pedo'

Tesla CEO Musk issued the apology on Wednesday to Vernon Unsworth, who worked on the rescue of the "Wild Boars" football team and had dismissed Musk's plan to recover the trapped group using a miniature submarine.

AFP

Updated:July 18, 2018, 1:12 PM IST
Elon Musk Apologises for Calling British Thai Cave Rescuer 'Pedo'
Elon Musk. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Washington: Elon Musk has apologized for calling a British caver who helped rescue 12 Thai boys from a cave a "pedo".

Tesla CEO Musk issued the apology on Wednesday to Vernon Unsworth, who worked on the rescue of the "Wild Boars" football team and had dismissed Musk's plan to recover the trapped group using a miniature submarine.

"(H)is actions against me do not justify my actions against him, and for that I apologize to Mr. Unsworth and to the companies I represent as leader," Musk wrote on Twitter. "The fault is mine and mine alone."

"Pedo" is short for pedophile.

| Edited by: Puja Menon
