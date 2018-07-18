English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Elon Musk Apologises for Calling British Thai Cave Rescuer 'Pedo'
Tesla CEO Musk issued the apology on Wednesday to Vernon Unsworth, who worked on the rescue of the "Wild Boars" football team and had dismissed Musk's plan to recover the trapped group using a miniature submarine.
Elon Musk. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Washington: Elon Musk has apologized for calling a British caver who helped rescue 12 Thai boys from a cave a "pedo".
"(H)is actions against me do not justify my actions against him, and for that I apologize to Mr. Unsworth and to the companies I represent as leader," Musk wrote on Twitter. "The fault is mine and mine alone."
"Pedo" is short for pedophile.
