Elon Musk ‘Dropped to a Knee’, Begged for Forgiveness After Affair with Google Co-founder Sergey Brin’s Wife

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s brief affair with Nicole Shanahan, Google co-founder Sergey Brin’s wife, was one the reasons due to which Brin and Shanahan filed for divorce earlier this year, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The report also said both tech billionaires may have ended their friendship due to the affair between Shanahan and Musk.

Earlier in 2022, Musk dropped to one knee in front of Brin, The Wall Street Journal reported, apologizing for the affair profusely while begging for forgiveness, people familiar with the development told the newspaper.

Brin acknowledged the apology but is not speaking regularly to Musk, the report further added.

Brin and Musk were close friends and Musk earlier said that he used to ‘regularly crash’ at the search engine co-founder’s home for several years.

Brin also provided Musk with about $500,000 for Tesla during the 2008 financial crisis to help the electric-car maker when it was struggling to boost production.

Musk also gifted Brin in 2015 one of Tesla’s first all-electric sport-utility vehicles.

Brin asked his financial advisers to sell his personal investments in Elon Musk-owned companies.

The report did not confirm if the investments were sold or how large they were.

Elon Musk’s personal and professional life has come into the spotlight after the Tesla founder wanted to back out of the deal to buy social media website and app Twitter.

Musk is accused of exposing himself to a flight attendant at SpaceX, an allegation he denies.

One of his 10 children publicly disavowed him and it was also reported that he fathered a child with a female executive who worked at Neuralink.

Neuralink is another company co-founded by Elon Musk.

The WSJ report said that the affair started last fall shortly after his breakup with singer Grimes.

Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, has two children with Musk and the second child, conceived via a surrogate, was born last fall.

It was around the same time that Shivon Zilis, the executive at Neuralink, also gave birth to twins fathered by Elon Musk.

Marriage Troubles Between Shanahan and Brin

Sergey Brin and Nicole Shanahan filed for divorce in January this year.

The affair happened around December last year but Brin and Shanahan were already separated by that time but were living together.

The liaison with Elon Musk happened in Miami’s Art Basel – an event which draws wealthy guests from across the world – in December 2021.

The report citing people familiar with the matter said that troubles between Brin and Shanahan began in the fall of 2021 due to Covid shutdowns as well as due to issue related to the care of their three-year old child.

Brin and Shanahan have been married for four years and filed for divorce in Santa Clara County Superior Court, weeks after Brin learned of the affair.

The divorce papers showed that Brin and Shanahan separated on December 15, 2021. Shanahan is seeking more than $1 billion in divorce mediation.

Both sides are yet to come to an agreement.

Brin claims that Shanahan is asking for an amount higher than agreed in her prenuptial agreement while Shanahan is arguing that the amount is only a fraction of Brin’s $95 billion fortune.

(with inputs from the Wall Street Journal)

