Tesla Board Investigated Charge that CEO Elon Musk 'Pushed' Former Employee, Denied Altercation

Electric Vehicle (EV) maker Tesla CEO Elon Musk allegedly pushed a former Tesla employee who resigned and was attempting to say goodbye to co-workers, a media report said."Elon did exit an employee at our Fremont delivery centre last year due to concerns about his performance, however there was no physical altercation whatsoever," a Tesla representative said in a statement to Roadshow by CNET on Friday.The alleged incident was enough to prompt Tesla's board launching an inquiry into the behaviour of its former chairperson and found that there was no evidence of a physical altercation.Musk also reportedly swore at the staffer and ordered him to leave the premises immediately."Those reports are simply untrue as confirmed by numerous people that observed the incident first-hand," the CNET report added.This is the latest in a series of reports of Musk yelling at and firing staffers.In December 2018 some Tesla employees were told told not to walk past his desk in case it jeopardised their career, the Wired had reported.​