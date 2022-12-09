Twitter boss Elon Musk has converted some office space in the company’s office in San Francisco into bedrooms, believed to be for tired staff members working under a new “hardcore" work ethic.

The office bedrooms have not only attracted the attention of social media users but also the San Francisco Department of Building Inspection, which launched an investigation into the firm as the building is only registered as a commercial one.

The move is part of Musk’s hardcore work culture, which involves long working hours and staying over in the office when required.

Pictures posted on social media showed beds, futon couches, sofas covered with sheets and pillows, a wooden bedside table, with a table lamp and office armchairs.

NEW: The BBC has obtained pictures of inside Twitter - rooms that have been converted into bedrooms - for staff to sleep in.The city of San Francisco is investigating as it's a commercial building. pic.twitter.com/Y4vKxZXQhB — James Clayton (@JamesClayton5) December 7, 2022

“The BBC has obtained pictures of inside Twitter - rooms that have been converted into bedrooms - for staff to sleep in. The city of San Francisco is investigating as it’s a commercial building," James Clayton posted the picture on Twitter.

Musk has even installed a wardrobe. We're told he regularly sleeps at Twitter pic.twitter.com/nbfuI2qBDQ— James Clayton (@JamesClayton5) December 7, 2022

Reports said that some employees who returned to work on Monday were greeted with the new bedrooms having mattresses and giant conference room. There are around four to eight bedrooms pods per floor.

There was also a newly installed washing machine, where the staff “can wash their clothes.”

This is apparently a newly installed washing machine pic.twitter.com/sp9qsoPfzq— James Clayton (@JamesClayton5) December 8, 2022

However, the bedrooms are more comfortable than the sleeping bags in which company’s product lead Esther Crawford had to sleep in a couple of days ago.

There are also multiple pictures of sofas set up as beds. Clearly lots of staff have been sleeping at Twitter pic.twitter.com/fN7zm9KZzI— James Clayton (@JamesClayton5) December 7, 2022

The picture of Crawford sleeping on the office floor had went viral on social media after it was shared by a colleague.

When you need something from your boss at elon twitter pic.twitter.com/hfArXl5NiL— Evan Jones (@evanstnlyjones) November 2, 2022

A report in Forbes said that the employees were not informed anything about the bedrooms but it was presumed that the rooms have been installed for “hardcore” workers.

“It’s not a good appearance,” the employees reportedly said. “It’s yet another unspoken sign of disrespect. There is no discussion. Just like, beds showed up.”

However, after the news of the new bedrooms surfaced, city officials launched an investigation into the matter.

“We need to make sure the building is being used as intended," Patrick Hannan, the communications director for the department, said in a statement.

“There are different building code requirements for residential buildings, including those being used for short-term stays," he added.

The Twitter boss reacted sharply to the news of the investigation and criticised San Francisco Mayor London Breed, saying the company was being unfairly attacked for “providing beds for tired employees".

Last month, Musk sent a letter to the employees asking them to commit to a “hardcore” culture and warned employees to prepare for 80-hour work weeks, the end of subsidised meals and strict prohibitions on working from home.

Read all the Latest Tech News here