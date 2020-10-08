Elvis Presley's Late Grandson Laid To Rest At Graceland

MEMPHIS, Tenn.: The grandson of late rock n’ roll singer and actor Elvis Presley has been buried alongside his relatives at Graceland.

Graceland officials said in a statement that Benjamin Storm Presley Keough has been laid to rest in the Meditation Garden at Elvis Presley’s former home, which is a museum and a tourist attraction in Memphis.

Keough, 27, was the son of Lisa Marie Presley, who is the daughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley. Keough died in a suicide in July in Calabasas, California, the Los Angeles County medical examiner determined.

Also buried at Graceland are Elvis Presley, his mother Gladys Presley, his father Vernon Presley and his grandmother Minnie Mae Presley.

Elvis Presley died on Aug. 16, 1977, in Memphis. Thousands of tourists visit the graves at Graceland each year.

