Embattled Boeing Admits That Up to 50 Planes Grounded as Cracks Found in Inspections

Sydney: Crisis-hit Boeing faced fresh safety concerns Thursday, as the firm admitted cracks were found in up to 50 of its popular 737NG planes following worldwide inspections.

Boeing had previously reported a problem with the model's "pickle fork" -- a part which helps bind the wing to the fuselage -- prompting US regulators to order immediate inspections of aircraft that had seen heavy use.

A company spokesperson on Thursday told AFP that so far around 1,000 planes worldwide had "reached the inspection threshold", with less than five percent -- or up to 50 jets globally -- having "findings" that kept them grounded until repair.​

