Embed-Chart-Virus-Outbreak-Restaurants-Sales, ADVISORY

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-RESTAURANTS-SALES Chart. The National Restaurant Association says nearly 100,000 U.S. restaurants have shut their doors since the pandemic began. Monthly U.S. restaurant sales hit their lowest point in April, when they plunged to $30 billion, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. That was less than half the amount restaurants made a year earlier. Chart shows sales with food services and bars since 2006. This chart is current as of Sept. 29, 2020 and will not update. Source: U.S. Census Bureau; National Restaurant Association

Click for a preview.

To embed, insert this code into your CMS:

!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var e in a.data["datawrapper-height"]){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe[src*='"+e+"']");t&&(t.style.height=a.data["datawrapper-height"][e]+"px")}}))}();

Click for more digital embed content on AP Newsroom.

HOW TO REACH US

For up-to-the minute information on APs coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 877-836-9477.

This interactive is being made available as part of a pop-up AP experiment around embeddable content like photo sliders, maps and more. To receive updates and more content, please opt in at https://discover.ap.org/embeddable_content/sign-up. Questions or feedback? Please email Opal Barclay at obarclay@ap.org.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor