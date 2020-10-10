Embed-Election 2020-America Disrupted-Seniors, ADVISORY

ELECTION 2020-AMERICA DISRUPTED-SENIORS A shift in older voters away from President Donald Trump appears to be driven largely by Trumps handling of the coronavirus, which affects these voters more acutely than others. Nowhere is the battle for the 2020 election more evident than in The Villages, the nations largest retirement community thats located in the all-important swing state of Florida. These three charts help illustrate this story.

Florida coronavirus casualties

Floridians ages 65 and older make up the majority of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19, mirroring national trends.

Source: Florida Department of Health.

Voter turnout by age group

Older voters tend to turn out for elections in large percentages, with about seven in 10 reporting that they voted in 2016.

Source: Census Bureau.

Voting patterns of older Americans

Older voters tend to vote Republican, data from the last three presidential elections shows.

Source: Pew Research Center.



