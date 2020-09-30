Embed-Election 2020-Debate-Fact Check-Visuals, ADVISORY

ELECTION 2020-DEBATE-FACT CHECK-VISUALS Falsehoods were flying as President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden sparred Tuesday in their first of three debates. The following charts help illustrate AP Fact Checks on select points in the debate. These charts will not be updated.

China Travel Ban

U.S. travel restrictions imposed on China Jan. 31 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus had a loophole that allowed visitors from Hong Kong and Macau to skirt screening and quarantine procedures required of Americans and others returning from China, undercutting the purpose of the ban.

Violent Crime in the United States

The rate of violent crime in the United States has broadly fallen over the past decade, according to FBI data.

Job creation and US presidents

No U.S. president has left office with a net job loss since the government began tracking the data in the 1930s.

