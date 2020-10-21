Embed-Guide-Election 2020-Advance Voting, ADVISORY

ELECTION 2020-ADVANCE VOTING Interactive guide. 2020 could be the first year in which more than half of voters cast their ballot for president before polls open on Election Day. AP is tracking these changes and has crafted an interactive guide giving you everything you need to know about early voting and mail-in ballots in each state. This guide will update dynamically as updated election rules and data are made available. Source: AP Election Services. Click for a preview.

To embed, insert the following code into your CMS:

Your browser does not support the iframe HTML tag. Try viewing this in a modern browser like Chrome, Safari, Firefox or Internet Explorer 9 or later.

IMPORTANT INSTRUCTIONS FOR THIS CHART

To customize this interactive to localize on your state, amend the url with ?state=StatePostalcode at the end of the url within the embed code.

States should be referred to by their postal code.

Example:

New York

https://interactives.ap.org/advance-voting-2020/?state=NY

Or Illinois

https://interactives.ap.org/advance-voting-2020/?state=IL

Click for more digital embed content on AP Newsroom.

