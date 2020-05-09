WORLD

1-MIN READ

Emergency Coffin Shipments Arrive in Brazil's Manaus City for Covid-19 Victims

Image used for representation. (Image: AP)

Image used for representation. (Image: AP)

A Johns Hopkins University count says there have been more than 10,000 Covid-19 deaths so far in Latin America's largest and most populous country.

A funeral home business leader for Brazil's state that covers much of the Amazon region says emergency coffin shipments have started to arrive for people who have died of Covid-19.

Manuel Viana is president of the Amazonas Union of Funeral Companies and said Friday that more than 500 coffins were delivered by ship to Manaus, the largest city in Amazonas state.

He says hundreds more are on the way and will be distributed in Manaus and other cities in the region. Manaus is one of the hardest-hit Brazilian cities for coronavirus deaths and Viana says there are predictions that the city of more than 2 million could have more than 4,300 deaths in May.

A Johns Hopkins University count says there have been more than 10,000 Covid-19 deaths so far in Latin America's largest and most populous country. A Brazil funeral home association last week requested an airlift of coffins to Manaus.

