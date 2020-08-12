WORLD

Emergency services attend derailed train in Scotland

Emergency service were dealing with the derailment of a train near Stonehaven on the east coast of Scotland on Wednesday, police said, as video footage on social media showed smoke rising from the scene.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 12, 2020, 4:22 PM IST
LONDON Emergency service were dealing with the derailment of a train near Stonehaven on the east coast of Scotland on Wednesday, police said, as video footage on social media showed smoke rising from the scene.

“Reports were received of a train having derailed near Stonehaven at 0940am,” a Police Scotland spokeswoman said. “Emergency services are currently in attendance and the incident is ongoing.”

A photograph on Twitter showed an air ambulance in a field near the scene where smoke was billowing from a woodland area, alongside about 25 police vehicles and ambulances. Stonehaven sits on the east coast, south of the oil city of Aberdeen.

