Emirates Flight to Kabul Diverts to Dubai, Flydubai Suspends Services

A Flydubai airplane is pictured in the sky over Dubai, United Arab Emirates February 13, 2014. (REUTERS/File)

The Emirates Boeing 777-300 flight circled over the Afghanistan capital, aircraft tracking website FlightRadar24 showed, before returning to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

Emirates airline said a flight to Kabul on Sunday was diverted due to the temporary closure of the runway at the airport, while fellow Dubai state-owned carrier flydubai suspended services.

“We are monitoring developments around the situation in Afghanistan and are working closely with all the relevant authorities to ensure the safe operation of our services," an Emirates spokesperson said.

Flydubai said earlier that a Boeing 737 service to Kabul on Sunday returned to Dubai mid-flight and that the airline had suspended its services to the city until further notice.

The Taliban militant group entered Kabul earlier on Sunday.

first published:August 15, 2021, 21:46 IST