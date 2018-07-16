English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Emirati Prince Seeks Asylum in Qatar, Says He Fears for His Life in UAE
Sheikh Rashid bin Hamad al-Sharqi, 31, is the second son of the emir of Fujairah, one of the seven monarchies making up the United Arab Emirates.
File image of Sheikh Rashid bin Hamad Al Sharqi (right). (AFP)
London: An Emirati prince is seeking asylum in Qatar after fleeing the UAE saying he feared for his life because of a dispute with the rulers of oil-rich Abu Dhabi, the New York Times reported on Sunday.
Sheikh Rashid bin Hamad al-Sharqi, 31, is the second son of the Emir of Fujairah, one of the seven monarchies making up the United Arab Emirates.
He arrived in Doha on May 16, the report said.
Abu Dhabi is the capital and the richest emirate of the UAE.
Speaking to the New York Times, Sheikh Rashid accused Emirati rulers of blackmail and money laundering but did not offer evidence to back up his claims.
He also spoke of tensions within Emirati elites over the UAE's commitment of troops in the war in Yemen.
Sheikh Rashid said there had been more UAE war deaths than the 100 that have been reported publicly and said "there have been more deaths from Fujairah than anywhere else".
An Emirati official contacted by AFP declined to comment, but UAE minister for foreign affairs Anwar Gargash made a veiled reference on Twitter to "conspiracy against this or that ruling family by those who lack courage and instead resort to leaks and interviews".
Along with Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates cut all ties with Qatar in June 2017, accusing Doha of supporting Islamist groups and being too close to Gulf archrival Iran.
Qatar, the world's largest exporter of liquified natural gas, denies the accusations.
The New York Times report said that Sheikh Rashid appeared to be the first time in the UAE's nearly 47-year history that a member of one of its seven royal families had publicly criticised its rulers.
Also Watch
Sheikh Rashid bin Hamad al-Sharqi, 31, is the second son of the Emir of Fujairah, one of the seven monarchies making up the United Arab Emirates.
He arrived in Doha on May 16, the report said.
Abu Dhabi is the capital and the richest emirate of the UAE.
Speaking to the New York Times, Sheikh Rashid accused Emirati rulers of blackmail and money laundering but did not offer evidence to back up his claims.
He also spoke of tensions within Emirati elites over the UAE's commitment of troops in the war in Yemen.
Sheikh Rashid said there had been more UAE war deaths than the 100 that have been reported publicly and said "there have been more deaths from Fujairah than anywhere else".
An Emirati official contacted by AFP declined to comment, but UAE minister for foreign affairs Anwar Gargash made a veiled reference on Twitter to "conspiracy against this or that ruling family by those who lack courage and instead resort to leaks and interviews".
Along with Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates cut all ties with Qatar in June 2017, accusing Doha of supporting Islamist groups and being too close to Gulf archrival Iran.
Qatar, the world's largest exporter of liquified natural gas, denies the accusations.
The New York Times report said that Sheikh Rashid appeared to be the first time in the UAE's nearly 47-year history that a member of one of its seven royal families had publicly criticised its rulers.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
-
Saturday 14 July , 2018
Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
Saturday 14 July , 2018 Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Dhadak: Sonam Kapoor Watches Janhvi's Debut Film and Here's What She Has to Say
- Injured Wriddhiman Saha in Doubt for England Tests, Dinesh Karthik Likely Replacement
- Most Expensive Single Parking Space Sold for Record Rs 5.3 Crore in Hong Kong
- FIFA World Cup 2018 Moments: From Maradona's Antics to Neymar's Theatrics
- Emmanuel Macron Cheers from the Stands Then 'Dabs' in the Changing Room