Emmanuel Macron Seeks to Replace Britain as India's Gateway to Europe

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday he wanted France to supplant Britain as New Delhi's partner of choice in Europe, as he embarked on a four-day tour of India.Macron, a pro-business centrist who swept to power last year, has been beating the drum for France as a new, modernised "startup nation" on the world stage, while he pushes ahead with a wide-ranging programme of reforms at home.He has also used Britain's decision to leave the European Union to pitch France as an investment destination at the heart of the European single market."Your historical partner in Europe was the UK, and I want France to become the new partner," Macron told India Today in an interview published on its website. "I want France to become the reference partner of the 21st century."The 40-year-old president, who is travelling with a delegation of French companies that includes EDF