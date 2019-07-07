Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Emmanuel Macron Trying to Save Iran Nuclear Deal, Resume Dialogue With Western Partners by July 15

Macron's office said in a statement that the French leader spoke for more than an hour Saturday with Iranian President Hassan Rohani amid a standoff between Tehran and the US.

Associated Press

Updated:July 7, 2019, 7:26 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Emmanuel Macron Trying to Save Iran Nuclear Deal, Resume Dialogue With Western Partners by July 15
File photo of French President Emmanuel Macron. (Reuters)
Loading...

Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron says he is trying to resume dialogue between Iran and Western partners by July 15 to calm tensions in the region.

Macron's office said in a statement that the French leader spoke for more than an hour Saturday with Iranian President Hassan Rohani amid a standoff between Tehran and the US.

Macron expressed "strong concern about new weakening" of the 2015 accord aimed at curbing Iran's nuclear ambitions.

He said he would "explore between now and July 15 resumed dialogue among all parties."

The statement didn't elaborate. Europe is struggling to save the 2015 accord after President Donald Trump abandoned it last year.

Iran has set a deadline for Sunday for Europe to offer new terms to the accord, and is threatening to accelerate uranium enrichment.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram