Emmanuel Macron Trying to Save Iran Nuclear Deal, Resume Dialogue With Western Partners by July 15
Macron's office said in a statement that the French leader spoke for more than an hour Saturday with Iranian President Hassan Rohani amid a standoff between Tehran and the US.
File photo of French President Emmanuel Macron. (Reuters)
Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron says he is trying to resume dialogue between Iran and Western partners by July 15 to calm tensions in the region.
Macron's office said in a statement that the French leader spoke for more than an hour Saturday with Iranian President Hassan Rohani amid a standoff between Tehran and the US.
Macron expressed "strong concern about new weakening" of the 2015 accord aimed at curbing Iran's nuclear ambitions.
He said he would "explore between now and July 15 resumed dialogue among all parties."
The statement didn't elaborate. Europe is struggling to save the 2015 accord after President Donald Trump abandoned it last year.
Iran has set a deadline for Sunday for Europe to offer new terms to the accord, and is threatening to accelerate uranium enrichment.
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019: Key Highlights For The Rural Sector
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | NSIL Incorporated To Tap Benefits Of ISRO: Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes One Nation, One Grid For Better Power Supply
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | India Inc Are Nation's Wealth Creators: Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Nirmala Sitharaman Foregoes Briefcase, Holds Budget Document Wrapped In Red Cloth
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hrithik Roshan Opens Up on Relationship With Ex-wife Sussanne Khan: Love Can't Turn into Hate
- Dhaakad First Look: Kangana Ranaut Totally Kills It With Her Action Avatar
- Dear Duffer Brothers, Please Make Teen Romances Instead of Stranger Things 3
- 'Captain India': Soldiers Brave Falling Rocks to Build Human Shield for Amarnath Yatris, Earn Respect
- Jio GigaFiber Effect: Hathway Lifelong Binge Offer Bundles an Unlimited 50Mbps Broadband Plan
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s