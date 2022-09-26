Emotional Video Shows Iranian Woman Chopping Hair Off at Funeral of Brother who Died in Anti-Hijab Stir

As protests intensify in Iran and parts of Europe, powerful images and videos have emerged from across the globe that highlight the women’s movement in solidarity with Mahsa Amini, the 23-year-old girl who died in morality police custody.

One such powerful gesture was caught on camera and has since been shared widely on social media. In the video, the sister of one of the many protesters who have died during the anti-Hijab stir in Iran was seen chopping off her hair during his funeral.

Javad Heydari's sister, who is one of the victims of protests against the murder of #Mahsa_Amini, cuts her hair at her brother's funeral.#IranRevolution #مهسا_امینیpic.twitter.com/6PJ21FECWg — 1500tasvir_en (@1500tasvir_en) September 25, 2022

The clip shot at a man’s funeral shows his sister of the protester weeping inconsolably as she takes a scissors and cops off her hair right in front of her brother’s body. She angrily throws bits of the hair on the coffin as she sobs and grieves her brother’s death. Several women around her are also heard wailing.

Iranians have defied warnings from the judiciary and have continued to throng the streets for a 10th consecutive night on Sunday to protest the death of the young Kurdish woman.

According to AFP, at least 41 people have died since the unrest began, mostly protesters but including members of the Islamic republic’s security forces. Other sources say the real figure is higher. Oslo-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) on Sunday evening said the death toll was at least 57, but noted that ongoing internet blackouts made it increasingly difficult to confirm fatalities in a context where the women-led protests have spread to scores of cities, reports AFP.

Iran’s largest protests in almost three years have seen security forces fire live rounds and bird shot, rights groups charge, while protesters have hurled rocks, torched police cars and set ablaze state buildings.

Hundreds of protesters, reformist activists and journalists have been arrested during the mostly night-time demonstrations since unrest first broke out after Amini’s death was announced on September 16.

Among the protesters were women who burnt their hijabs and cut off their hair. Some danced near large bonfires to the applause of crowds that have chanted “zan, zendegi, azadi” or “woman, life, freedom”. Protests abroad in solidarity with Iranian women have been held in Athens, Berlin, Brussels, Istanbul, Madrid, New York and other cities.

Meanwhile, Iran has also organised large rallies in defence of the hijab and conservative values.

