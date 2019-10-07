'Enemies' Seek to Sow Discord Between Iran and Iraq, Says Khamenei After Deadly Unrest in Baghdad
More than 100 people have been killed in Iraq since clashes erupted last week between protesters and security forces, the majority of them demonstrators struck by bullets.
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Islamic intellectuals across the world should announce their stance on issues like Kashmir in a crystal-clear way, like Iran does. ((Photo: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)
Tehran: Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said "enemies" were trying to drive a wedge between Tehran and Baghdad in a tweet on Monday following deadly unrest in neighbouring Iraq.
"#Iran and #Iraq are two nations whose hearts & souls are tied together... Enemies seek to sow discord but they've failed & their conspiracy won't be effective," Khamenei was quoted as saying on his office's Twitter account.
State news agency IRNA said the supreme leader was reacting to recent violence in Iraq.
More than 100 people have been killed in Iraq since clashes erupted last week between protesters and security forces, the majority of them demonstrators struck by bullets.
The Iraqi authorities have accused "saboteurs" and unidentified snipers of targeting the protesters.
Iran has urged its citizens planning to take part in a major Shiite pilgrimage in Iraq to delay their travel into the country over the violence.
Tehran has close but complicated ties with Baghdad, with significant influence among its Shiite political groups.
The two countries fought a bloody war from 1980 to 1988 and Iran's influence in the country grew after the US-led invasion of Iraq toppled veteran dictator Saddam Hussein in 2003.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Posts Heartfelt Note on Late Boyfriend's Birthday
- Save This Month’s Salary, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Starts October 13
- Sanskari Much? Bengaluru Man Stops Woman in Shorts, Instructs Her to 'Follow Indian Rules'
- Felt Deep and Genuine Sadness, I Was Hurt: Angelina Jolie on Divorce from Brad Pitt
- Watch: Thrilled Flight Crew Take Selfies with K Sivan, Passengers Cheer