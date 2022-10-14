Engineering Student Shubham Garg Stabbed 11 Times in Sydney in ‘Racial Attack’; 1 Arrested

An Indian student, Shubham Garg, who was pursuing PhD in mechanical engineering from the University of New South Wales in Sydney was stabbed eleven times earlier this month.

The incident took place on October 6 along the Pacific Highway while he was returning to where he was staying.

He was stabbed in the chest, face and abdomen in Sydney’s lower North Shore area, according to the Australian.

A 27-year-old man Daniel Norwood was arrested at the scene and was taken into the custody of Chatswood Police Station by the North Shore Police Area Command detectives. He has been charged with ‘one count of attempted murder’. He also appeared in court, according to The Daily Telegraph AU.

Shubham’s father Ramniwas Garg claimed that neither Shubham nor Shubham’s friends knew the attacker personally. Shubham Garg’s family first alleged that it was a racial attack.

The Agra-resident who post-graduated from IIT Madras and only went to Australia in September this year underwent surgery and remains in a serious but stable condition.

Dear @AusHCIndia, I have forwarded an email from Rohit Garg (brother of international student Shubham Garg who is admitted in RNSH Sydney after he was assaulted by a knife attack) 2 AHC’s email with a request for an emergency travel visa to Rohit.Requesting help 2 him. Thank you. https://t.co/g58FGJlduR — Yadu Singh (@dryadusingh) October 13, 2022

He has Bachelors in Technology and Master of Science degree from IIT Madras.

“It appears to be a racial attack. We request the Indian government to help us,” Agra district magistrate Navneet Chahal told the Times of India. They are also trying to get a visa to travel to Australia but they have not been able to secure it.

Chahal further added that the visa application of Shubham’s brother is under process and the district is coordinating with the Union ministry of external affairs. He said he spoke to embassy officials in Sydney as well and the visa shall be made available soon, the Times of India reported.

Meanwhile, help from other sections of the society has also poured in. Famous Australian doctor of Indian-origin Yadu Singh also reached out to the Indian High Commission in Sydney urging them to look into the matter.

“This Indian student in Sydney should be given all help including a travel visa to family,” he said in a tweet. “Dear Australian High Commissioner, I have forwarded an email from Rohit Garg (brother of international student Shubham Garg who is admitted in RNSH Sydney after he was assaulted by a knife attack) AHC’s email with a request for an emergency travel visa to Rohit. Requesting help 2 him. Thank you,” he said in a follow up tweet urging Australia’s High Commissioner to India and Ambassador to Bhutan Barry O’Farrell AO to extend help.

(with inputs from the Australian, the Times of India and The Daily Telegraph)

