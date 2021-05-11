England Reports No New Confirmed Covid-19 Case for the First Time Since July Last Year

England on Monday reported no new confirmed case of coronavirus for the first time in a 24-hour period since July last year.

UK Health officials said 2,357 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths were reported on May 10 across the United Kingdom. But England, along with Scotland and Northern Ireland witnessed zero deaths. However, Wales reported four fatalities due to the infection.

“Thanks to the efforts of the public and the vaccine programme, cases and deaths have fallen across the UK. The UK CMOs have recommended the Covid Alert Level move from 4 to 3. This steady progress relies on us remaining vigilant and careful as we unlock," ANI quoted Professor Chris Whitty, England’s Chief Medical Officer as saying.

A joint statement from the UK Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) thanked the public for efforts in social distancing and said the rapid vaccine rollout had helped to bring Covid-19 cases and daily deaths down sharply.

“However Covid-19 is still circulating with people catching and spreading the virus every day so we all need to continue to be vigilant. This remains a major pandemic globally," the statement added.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also gave the green light to cautious hugging and the serving of pints inside pubs after months of strict restrictions as he set out the next phase of coronavirus lockdown easing in England.

Johnson confirmed that England could continue to the next stage of his four-step plan to bring the country out of lockdown by the summer, as the Covid-19 situation improved thanks to the rollout of vaccines and social restriction measures. “This unlocking amounts to a very considerable step on the road back to normality and I am confident that we will be able to go further," Johnson told a media conference.

“We are announcing the single biggest step on our road map, and it will allow us to do many of the things that we’ve yearned to do for a long time."

(with inputs from agencies)

