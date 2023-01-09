England Will Ban Single-use Plastic Cutlery and Plates: Report

The UK government said that single-use items such as plastic cutlery, plates and trays will be banned in England to reduce pollution, the Guardian said in a report.

The report said that England uses about 1.1bn single-use plates and 4.25bn pieces of such cutlery every year. Only 10% of these items are recycled.

According to the researchers, plastic items used to pack or serve takeaway food and drink, including food containers and cutlery form the lion’s share of litter which impacts the world’s oceans.

Environment Secretary Thérèse Coffey will ban these items and took the decision to do so following recommendations from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) who deliberated on the issue for one year.

Coffey, according to the Guardian, said: “A plastic fork can take 200 years to decompose, that is two centuries in landfill or polluting our oceans. I am determined to drive forward action to tackle this issue head on. We’ve already taken major steps in recent years – but we know there is more to do, and we have again listened to the public’s calls.”

Coffey further added that the ban will have a huge impact on efforts to curb ocean pollution and stop billions of pieces of plastic from entering the world’s oceans.

The directives and more information on the ban will be released on Saturday. Plastic cutlery, plates and trays will be included in the ban, the Guardian report confirmed.

A report by the Daily Mail pointed out that even though the ban targets plastic plates, bowls and trays used for food and drink eaten at a restaurant, cafe or takeaway, it does not bring the same items under the ambit of the ban in settings such as supermarkets and shops.

The directive categories these items as “primary packaging”. The government said that it is looking into the issue and will address this by other means.

Scotland and Wales have also announced similar bans earlier. Campaigners have welcomed the move but say that the pace of implementation is slow and the scope is limited. Some campaigners have urged to focus on reducing waste at source.

