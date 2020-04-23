WORLD

English Language Day 2020: All You Need to Know About the UN Observance Day

For representation: United Nations logo.

For representation: United Nations logo.

The day aims to entertain as well as inform, with the goal of increasing awareness and respect for the history, culture and achievements of the English language by the United Nations.

The United Nations celebrates the English language day on April 23. The day aims to “entertain as well as inform, with the goal of increasing awareness and respect for the history, culture and achievements” of the English language among the international community.

The English Language is not only one of the six official languages of the UN but is also a language widely used for international relations in today’s world.

The English Language Day marks both the birthday and date of death of the greatest dramatist in the English language, William Shakespeare.

Shakespeare's contribution to the language has been immense. Not only did he popularize English in the field of literature, but he also introduced several new words to the language.

The Department of Global Communications of the UN established six language days to promote the international body’s six official languages equally.

The decision was taken in 2010 and while English is celebrated on April 23, the other official languages are celebrated on:

Arabic (December 18)

Chinese (April 20)

French (March 20)

Russian (June 6)

Spanish (April 23)

While the day is not celebrated as a public holiday, it is termed as global observance by the UN and all of its member countries.

