'Enjoy Your Holidays': Australian PM Urges Tourists Not To Be Deterred By Wildfires
Scott Morrison made the plea for international visitor support on Wednesday as he visited Kangaroo Island, a tourist rich destination, that has been hit twice in recent weeks by fierce fires.
File photo of Australian PM Scott Morrison.
Sydney: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison urged foreign tourists not to be deterred by deadly wildfires that have razed large swathes of the country and sent smoke palls as far as South America, even as authorities warned of revitalised blazes. Morrison made the plea for international visitor support on Wednesday as he visited Kangaroo Island, a usually wildlife-rich tourist drawcard off Australia's south coast that has been hit twice in recent weeks by fierce fires.
"Australia is open, Australia is still a wonderful place to come and bring your family and enjoy your holidays," Morrison told reporters after meeting local tourism operators and farmers. "Even here on Kangaroo Island, where a third of the island has obviously been decimated, two-thirds of it is open and ready for business," he said. "It's important to keep the local economies vibrant at these times."
Australia-wide, the cost of the fires is mounting daily. Shortly after Morrison spoke, officials confirmed another firefighter had died in a vehicle crash last Friday while on duty, bringing the national death toll to 26.
In Victoria state, authorities urged people in fire-risk areas to consider evacuating on Thursday, ahead of a temperature spike on Friday that is expected to bring renewed danger. "These fires remain dangerous, they remain dynamic, remain volatile, and the conditions we are going to see can give significant life to these fires," Victoria Emergency Services Minister Lisa Neville said.
Thousands of people have already been left homeless by the fires that have scorched through more than 10.3 million hectares (25.5 million acres) of land - an area the size of South Korea. In rural areas, many towns were without power and telecommunications and some were running low on drinking water supplies, while smoke has blanketed cities including Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra.
The bushfires crisis follows a three-year drought that experts have linked to climate change and that has left much of the country's bushland tinder-dry and vulnerable to fires.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Don't Remember A Life When I have been Out of Love, Says Kangana Ranaut
- WhatsApp Will Introduce Advertisements on Status Soon; Will You Stop Using The App?
- Quirky Posters, Bollywood Songs: Mumbai Shows Solidarity with JNU in the Most Mumbai Way Ever
- Anand Mahindra Shares 'Sweet' Tale of 94-year-old Chandigarh Woman's 'Startup'
- Sony Shows Off Its Smallest 4K OLED TV Ever At CES 2020; There is a New 8K TV Too