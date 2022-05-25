'Enough is enough' says Kamala Harris As 18 Children Among 21 Killed in Deadly Texas School Shooting

US Vice President Kamala Harris said Tuesday that “enough is enough” in the wake of the country’s latest mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas that left 18 young children and three adults dead.

“Our hearts keep getting broken,” Harris said. “We have to have the courage to take action.”

The attack by an 18-year-old gunman in Uvalde, Texas is the latest in a spree of deadly shootings in America where horror at the cycle of gun violence has failed to spur enough action to end it.

It was the worst shooting at an elementary school since the 2012 Sandy Hook attack in Connecticut, in which 20 children and six staff were killed.

