English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Erdogan Accuses EU of Seeking Maduro's Ouster in Defiance of 'Democracy'
Major European powers including Britain, France, Germany and Spain on Monday recognised opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim president until new elections are held after Maduro rejected a European ultimatum to call fresh polls.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (File photo/Reuters)
Loading...
Ankara: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday accused the European Union of seeking to overthrow embattled Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro in defiance of "democracy."
"On one side you will say 'democracy, democracy, democracy' and 'ballot box, ballot box, ballot box' and later you will dare to topple the government by violence and ruse," Erdogan told his ruling party lawmakers in parliament, referring to the European Union.
Major European powers including Britain, France, Germany and Spain on Monday recognised opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim president until new elections are held after Maduro rejected a European ultimatum to call fresh polls.
The United States welcomed the recognition, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urging others to follow suit.
Erdogan, whose government survived a coup bid in July 2016, has given support to Maduro in the wake of the crisis and told him in a phone call to "stand tall."
But Turkish backing for Maduro has drawn the ire of the United States, and a senior US official said last week that Washington was "disappointed" with Ankara's move.
On Tuesday, Erdogan called what happened in Venezuela as an "international coup attempt to remove the country's elected leader from power."
He said: "Is Venezuela one of your states?", in a veiled reference to the United States.
"How dare you tell an elected person to leave and deliver the head of state to the one who did not even run in the elections," he added.
"Where is democracy? ... Is it possible for us to accept that?"
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
"On one side you will say 'democracy, democracy, democracy' and 'ballot box, ballot box, ballot box' and later you will dare to topple the government by violence and ruse," Erdogan told his ruling party lawmakers in parliament, referring to the European Union.
Major European powers including Britain, France, Germany and Spain on Monday recognised opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim president until new elections are held after Maduro rejected a European ultimatum to call fresh polls.
The United States welcomed the recognition, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urging others to follow suit.
Erdogan, whose government survived a coup bid in July 2016, has given support to Maduro in the wake of the crisis and told him in a phone call to "stand tall."
But Turkish backing for Maduro has drawn the ire of the United States, and a senior US official said last week that Washington was "disappointed" with Ankara's move.
On Tuesday, Erdogan called what happened in Venezuela as an "international coup attempt to remove the country's elected leader from power."
He said: "Is Venezuela one of your states?", in a veiled reference to the United States.
"How dare you tell an elected person to leave and deliver the head of state to the one who did not even run in the elections," he added.
"Where is democracy? ... Is it possible for us to accept that?"
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Exclusive: Priyanka Gandhi's New Office at AICC HQ, Right Next To Rahul’s Office
-
Monday 04 February , 2019
News18 Explains: The Back Story Behind the 'Unprecedented' Mamata vs CBI Standoff in Kolkata
-
Monday 04 February , 2019
Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
-
Sunday 03 February , 2019
Will Quit Politics the Day PM Modi Hangs His Boots, Says Smriti Irani
-
Sunday 03 February , 2019
Kumbh Chronicles: Dreadlocks and Hairstyles Explained by Sadhus
Exclusive: Priyanka Gandhi's New Office at AICC HQ, Right Next To Rahul’s Office
Monday 04 February , 2019 News18 Explains: The Back Story Behind the 'Unprecedented' Mamata vs CBI Standoff in Kolkata
Monday 04 February , 2019 Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
Sunday 03 February , 2019 Will Quit Politics the Day PM Modi Hangs His Boots, Says Smriti Irani
Sunday 03 February , 2019 Kumbh Chronicles: Dreadlocks and Hairstyles Explained by Sadhus
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh Proves that He is the Biggest Nutella Fan Ever, See Pics
- Apple Should Buy Netflix, Says JPMorgan, But Does it Even Make Sense?
- WATCH | Mourinho Takes a Tumble at Russian Ice Hockey Game
- Google Spent S7.4 Billion in Q4 2018 to Acquire Traffic, to Put Strain on Parent Alphabet Inc.'s Earnings
- New TRAI Rules For Cable And DTH Have Made TV Subscriptions More Expensive For Users: Report
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results