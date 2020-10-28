Next Story
Erdogan Blasts Charlie Hebdo 'Scoundrels' For Mocking Him in Front-page Cartoon
President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomes Turkish-Cypriot leader during an official ceremony in Ankara, on October 26, 2020. (Image: AFP)
The Turkish President blasted the 'scoundrels' at the French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo for mocking him in a front-page cartoon.
- Last Updated: October 28, 2020, 16:41 IST
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday blasted the "scoundrels" at the French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo for mocking him in a front-page cartoon.
"I don't need to say anything to those scoundrels who insult my beloved prophet on such a scale," Erdogan said, calling it a "disgusting attack".