Erdogan Blasts Charlie Hebdo 'Scoundrels' For Mocking Him in Front-page Cartoon

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomes Turkish-Cypriot leader during an official ceremony in Ankara, on October 26, 2020. (Image: AFP)

The Turkish President blasted the 'scoundrels' at the French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo for mocking him in a front-page cartoon.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday blasted the "scoundrels" at the French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo for mocking him in a front-page cartoon.

"I don't need to say anything to those scoundrels who insult my beloved prophet on such a scale," Erdogan said, calling it a "disgusting attack".


