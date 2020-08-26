Erdogan Says Turkey To Get Rights In Seas Around It

ISTANBUL: Turkey is determined to do whatever is necessary to obtain its rights in the Black Sea, Aegean and Mediterranean, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

Speaking at an event commemorating the 11th century military victory by Seljuk Turks over the Byzantine empire at Malazgirt, Erdogan also called on Ankara’s counterparts to avoid mistakes that he said would bring their destruction.

“We will not compromise what is ours… We are determined to do whatever is necessary,” Erdogan said.

(Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Dominic Evans)

