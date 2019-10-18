Erdogan Says will Restart Syria Operation on Tuesday Evening if Deal Not Respected
Turkey agreed after talks with the US on Thursday to suspend its offensive in northern Syria while Kurdish fighters withdraw from the area.
File photo of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (REUTERS)
Istanbul: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Friday warned Turkey would restart its operation against Kurdish forces in Syria on Tuesday evening if they do not withdraw from a "safe zone".
"If the promises are kept until Tuesday evening, the safe zone issue will be resolved. If it fails, the operation... will start the minute 120 hours are over," Erdogan told reporters during a briefing in Istanbul.
