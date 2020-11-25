Erdogan To Putin: Nagorno-Karabakh Ceasefire Efforts Could Include Others
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he discussed in a phone call with Russia's Vladimir Putin the possibility of expanding efforts to maintain the NagornoKarabakh ceasefire to include other regional countries.
- Reuters
- Last Updated: November 25, 2020, 15:18 IST
The ceasefire signed on Nov. 10 halted military action in and around Nagorno-Karabakh, internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but populated by ethnic Armenians, after the worst fighting in the region since the 1990s.
Turkey and Russia agreed to set up a joint centre in the region to monitor the ceasefire and Turkish parliament passed a troop deployment bill to send military observers.
