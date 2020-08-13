WORLD

Erdogan warns of 'high price' if Turkish vessel attacked

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that any attack on a Turkish ship exploring for oil and gas in disputed Mediterranean waters would incur a "high price" and suggested Turkey had already acted on that warning.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 13, 2020, 9:45 PM IST
ISTANBUL President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that any attack on a Turkish ship exploring for oil and gas in disputed Mediterranean waters would incur a “high price” and suggested Turkey had already acted on that warning.

“We said that if you attack our Oruc Reis you will pay a high price, and they got their first answer today,” Erdogan said in a speech in Ankara without giving details. The Oruc Reis vessel started work on Monday accompanied by Turkish warships.

  • First Published: August 13, 2020, 9:45 PM IST
