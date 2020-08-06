WORLD

1-MIN READ

Errani showing signs of clay-court revival in Palermo

Former French Open finalist Sara Errani showed signs of reviving her claycourt prowess by rallying past Kristna Plkov 36, 64, 63 Wednesday to reach the Palermo Ladies Open quarterfinals.

PALERMO, Sicily Former French Open finalist Sara Errani showed signs of reviving her clay-court prowess by rallying past Kristna Plkov 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 Wednesday to reach the Palermo Ladies Open quarterfinals.

It was the second consecutive three-set win for Errani, who received a wild-card entry for the first tour-level tournament — for men or women — following a five-month break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Errani will next face rising French player Fiona Ferro, who beat eighth-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova 7-5, 6-2.

Also, qualifier Aliaksandra Sasnovich eased past Jasmine Paolini 6-0, 6-2 for her fifth win in five days; and 19-year-old Italian wild-card entry Elisabetta Cocciaretto eliminated sixth-seeded Donna Veki 6-2, 6-4.

Players and officials for the tournament are being tested every four days for COVID-19 and one player who tested positive withdrew over the weekend. New protocols include fewer ball kids, a limited number of fans and no post-match handshakes between opponents.

Errani, who lost the 2012 French Open final to Maria Sharapova, had struggled to regain her form after serving a two-month ban in 2017 due to an anti-doping violation. Her ranking is down from a career-high of No. 5 in 2013 to No. 169.

Im a bit calmer now and Im able to impose my game better, Errani said. Im more into the matches — not more focused, but I know more of what I need to do.

Palermo brings back good memories for Errani, who won the Sicilian tournament twice and also finished runner-up twice — to go with three titles in the doubles event.

It was Erranis 180th career win on clay — more than any other active player.

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

  • First Published: August 6, 2020, 3:35 AM IST
