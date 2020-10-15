Escaped Kentucky Inmate Captured In Southern Indiana

HANOVER, Ind.: An inmate who escaped from a Kentucky jail last month by climbing through a hole in a jail window has been captured in southern Indiana, authorities said.

Anthony Martinez, 30, was caught Tuesday in a wooded area near Hanover, Madison police said. When he was located, he fled from authorities but was later shot with a stun gun and captured near a church. He’s now in the custody of the U.S. Marshals.

State and federal investigators from Indiana came close to catching Martinez on Oct. 8 in nearby Scott County, but he fled on foot into an area of thick brush and they lost him.

Martinez, who was arrested in February on robbery charges involving multiple banks, escaped Sept. 29 from the Louisville Metro Corrections after apparently climbing through a hole in a fourth-floor window and then using a hose draped along the building to lower himself to the ground.

