LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Estranged Wife of Ex-Taliban Hostage Says He Raped Her With Hands, Legs Tied

Forrmer Afghanistan hostage Joshua Boyle has pleaded not guilty to a number of criminal charges for alleged offences against Coleman, including assault, sexual assault and unlawful confinement.

Associated Press

Updated:March 30, 2019, 8:21 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Estranged Wife of Ex-Taliban Hostage Says He Raped Her With Hands, Legs Tied
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
Loading...
Ottawa (Canada): The estranged wife of former Afghanistan hostage Joshua Boyle says Boyle allegedly struck her, tied her ankles and wrists with rope and forced her to have sex during an incident following the couple's forced captivity in Afghanistan.

Caitlan Coleman of Stewartstown, Pennsylvania, testified Friday at her husband's assault trial in Ottawa. Boyle has pleaded not guilty to a number of criminal charges for alleged offences against Coleman, including assault, sexual assault and unlawful confinement.

Boyle and his wife were taken hostage in 2012 by a Taliban-linked group while on a backpacking trip in Afghanistan. The couple had three children during their five years in captivity. The family was rescued in 2017 by Pakistani forces.

Boyle was arrested in December that year. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram