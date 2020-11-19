News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»World
1-MIN READ

Ethiopia Accuses WHO Head Tedros Of Backing Tigray Rebels

Ethiopia Accuses WHO Head Tedros Of Backing Tigray Rebels

Ethiopia's military accused World Health Organization (WHO) head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Thursday of supporting and trying to procure arms and diplomatic support for Tigray state's dominant political party, which is fighting federal troops.

ADDIS ABABA: Ethiopia’s military accused World Health Organization (WHO) head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Thursday of supporting and trying to procure arms and diplomatic support for Tigray state’s dominant political party, which is fighting federal troops.

“This man is a member of that group and he has been doing everything to support them,” army chief of staff General Birhanu Jula said in a televised statement.

A WHO spokesman said there was no immediate comment on the accusation against Tedros, an Ethiopian of Tigrayan descent who served as health minister in a former government coalition led by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published: November 19, 2020, 15:36 IST
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...