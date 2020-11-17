News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Ethiopia Carries Out Air Strikes In Tigray, PM Says Surrender Ultimatum Over

ADDIS ABABA: Ethiopia’s National Defense Forces carried out “precision led and surgical air operations” outside of Tigray’s capital Makelle, the government’s emergency task-force said on Tuesday, amid a near two-week long conflict with defiant local leaders.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed also said on Tuesday that a three-day surrender ultimatum issued to Tigray special forces and their allied militia was over.

“Following the expiration of this deadline, the final critical act of law enforcement will be done in the coming days,” Abiy wrote on Facebook.

There was no immediate comment from Tigray’s leaders.

(Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Himani Sarkar)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • First Published: November 17, 2020, 11:30 IST
