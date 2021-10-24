CHANGE LANGUAGE
Ethiopia Conducts Air Strike in Western Part of Tigray Region, Spokesperson Says

FILE PHOTO: A tank damaged during the fighting between Ethiopia's National Defense Force (ENDF) and Tigray Special Forces stands on the outskirts of Humera town in Ethiopia July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Communications are down throughout most of war-hit Tigray.

Ethiopia on Sunday conducted an air strike in the western part of the Tigray region that hit a training site of the rebellious Tigrayan forces and an arms depot, government spokesperson Legesse Tulu told Reuters.

It was not immediately possible to verify the claim.

Communications are down throughout most of war-hit Tigray. It was also not immediately possible to reach the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) for comment.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

first published:October 24, 2021, 17:03 IST