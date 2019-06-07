English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ethiopia PM Abiy Arrives in Sudan to Meet Chief of Military Council
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, together with his delegation, arrived in Khartoum, Sudan this morning for talks.
Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed meets the chief of Sudan's Transitional Military Council Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. (Twitter/Office of the Prime Minister, Ethiopia)
Nairobi: Ethiopia's Prime Minister arrived in Sudan's capital Khartoum on Friday to meet with the chief of Sudan's Transitional Military Council Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, his office said.
"Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, together with his delegation, arrived in Khartoum, Sudan this morning for talks," Abiy's office said on Twitter.
On Thursday, a diplomatic source said Ethiopia - where the African Union is based - planned a mediation effort in Sudan, with members of both the ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the opposition.
