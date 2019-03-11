English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ethiopian Airlines Grounds its Boeing 737 MAX 8 Fleet Day After Fatal Crash
Ethiopian Airlines has grounded the fleet of four 737 MAX 8 jets. Meanwhile, China on Monday ordered its airlines to suspend operations of their 737 MAX 8 jets by 6 pm.
File photo of Ethiopian Airlines (Image: AFP)
Addis Ababa (Ethiopia): Ethiopian Airlines has grounded its Boeing Co 737 MAX 8 fleet until further notice, the airline said on its Twitter account on Monday, a day after a crash killed all 157 people on board one of its planes of the same type.
"Although we don't yet know the cause of the crash, we had to decide to ground the particular fleet as extra safety precaution," the airline said.
Ethiopian Airlines has a fleet of four 737 MAX 8 jets, not counting the one that crashed on Sunday, according to flight tracking website FlightRadar24.
China on Monday ordered its airlines to suspend operations of their 737 MAX 8 jets by 6 pm (1000 GMT) following the crash in Ethiopia, the second of a Boeing 737 MAX jet since one operated by Indonesia's Lion Air crashed in October.
