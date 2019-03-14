LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

Ethiopian Airlines 'Has Flown' Black Boxes of Crashed Boeing to Paris

Urgency is mounting to determine the causes of Sunday's crash as Boeing finds its entire fleet of the model grounded after it emerged a similar accident happened to the Lion Air flight in October last.

AFP

Updated:March 14, 2019, 2:04 PM IST
Ethiopian Federal policemen stand at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town of Bishoftu, southeast of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. (Image: Reuters)
Addis Ababa: Ethiopian Airlines said Thursday that the black box flight recorders from the Boeing 737 MAX 8 that crashed with 157 people,including four Indians, on board have been flown to Paris for analysis.

"An Ethiopian delegation led by Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has flown the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) to Paris, France for investigation," the airline wrote on Twitter.

Urgency is mounting to determine the causes of Sunday's crash as Boeing finds its entire fleet of the model grounded after it emerged the plane experienced similar difficulties to an Indonesian Lion Air flight in October, which also crashed minutes after takeoff.

Ethiopia said it does not have the equipment to process the data and Germany said it would not analyse the boxes as it was unable to read the software used by Boeing.

US Federal Aviation Administration acting chief Daniel Elwell said the black box flight data recorders had been damaged.

In Kenya, which lost 32 citizens in the crash, a minute of silence was observed Thursday morning at the One Planet Summit on climate change attended by French President Emmanuel Macron.
